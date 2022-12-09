TNF viewers blast Derek Carr for horrible interception

The Las Vegas Raiders’ matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night featured a brutal interception from Raiders veteran quarterback Derek Carr that he surely would love to take back.

The play occurred with just 55 seconds left in the second half. The Raiders were in the red zone with a 13-3 lead over the Rams and were looking to extend their lead.

Carr then made a brutal mistake, throwing up a duck without any Raiders in the vicinity that was easily intercepted by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.

At the very worst, the Raiders would have had a short field goal attempt if Carr had not thrown that ball. Instead, it was a disastrous turnover, which he was blasted for on social media.

This has been a recurring problem for Carr in his career. This latest red zone interception marks the 14th in Carr’s career, which is tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014.

Derek Carr certainly has to have more awareness in that situation. With the Raiders facing off against newly signed quarterback Baker Mayfield in his debut , there are clearly going to be some growing pains for the opposing offense in the game.

Unforced mistakes like Carr made simply can’t happen, and he will undoubtedly need to work on that if the Raiders are going to be successful for the rest of the season.

The Raiders have battled back into the playoff picture with three straight victories after a poor start to the year.

They will need Derek Carr to be far more consistent if they want to hang on against the Rams on Thursday following this brutal mistake.

