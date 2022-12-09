Read full article on original website
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GBI arrests Butts County deputy for stalking
ZEBULON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia deputy is in jail, accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend in three counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie of Flovilla. The 55-year-old deputy faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three...
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Oglethorpe Power, Monroe County EMS break ground on new fire station
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Oglethorpe Power partnered with Monroe County Emergency Services to build a new fire station just off I-75. Members of the Monroe County Commission and Oglethorpe Power broke ground Monday on a new fire station that will help extend fire prevention services to the community. Fire...
3 arrests, 19 felony counts in Walmart phone kiosks identity fraud scam
A Jonesboro man is in jail on 19 felony counts of financial identity fraud after orchestrating a scam run from a cell phone kiosk at the Walmart stores in Peachtree City and Newnan. The scam claimed more than 60 victims in Fayette and Coweta counties. Curtis C. Ferguson, 30, was...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
19-Year-Old Khamya Ellis Killed In A Fatal Crash In Twiggs County (Twiggs County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Twiggs County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 1-16 west near GA 112.
UPDATE: Arrest made after fatal shooting on Gordon Street
UPDATE (12/11): – A 20-year-old man is in custody following the death of a 29-year-old man Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified Keondre Jonquez Clyde as a suspect in connection with Demonta Steve Clyde’s shooting death. A warrant was issued for...
Spalding County deputies searching for missing teenager
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old teenager is missing and Spalding County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating her, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-foot-7 feet tall with brown hair and green...
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
"It's a miracle": Pilot survives plane crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Pulaski County’s EMA director says a pilot is lucky to be alive after his plane crashed Friday night. EMA Director and Fire Chief Leslie Sewell says the Federal Aviation Administration contacted his office after 9 p.m. Friday. The FAA reported the last contact they...
Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon restaurant on Monday according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies received a call about a person shot at the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m.
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
