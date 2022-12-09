Read full article on original website
Animal Charity announces purchase of new building in Boardman
Animal Charity of Ohio has announced on Monday the purchase of a new building. The new building will be located at 8649, Southern Boulevard in Boardman. The need for this new building arose in 2020 with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates were made that there would be a substantial increase in animals needing to be rescued and brought into Animal Charity for services.
Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project
Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
More than 30 Sharon businesses seek your vote in new holiday window display contest
The City of Sharon has a new effort to encourage businesses to decorate their windows for the holidays and bring people downtown to look at those windows. City officials have started a new contest allowing people to vote for their favorite window displays. The inaugural Sharon City Business Holiday Display...
Years Ago | December 12th
Vindicator file photo / December 12, 1987 | The Austintown boys choir, made up of students from Austintown Local Schools, entertained shoppers at the Southern Park Mall 35 years ago as part of WFMJ Radio’s Five and Dime campaign that raised money for food for the needy. December 12.
GoFundMe opened for special needs teacher who lost home in Poland fire, battling cancer
A GoFundMe has been created for a special needs teacher who had lost his home in a fire over the weekend. The fire broke out in a home on Howell Drive in Poland early Saturday morning at approximately 4:00 a.m. Poland Fire Chief, David "Chip" Comstock says he estimates the fire dealt approximately $200,000 worth of damage to the home.
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
Fire spreads through Youngstown home
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
Firefighter, dog treated for smoke inhalation at burning Farrell home
Usually when you hear the term "dog rescue", it brings to mind good Samaritans who save a dog from abhorrent conditions or a life wandering the streets. But in Farrell on Monday, firefighters actually rescued a dog from a burning home. Firefighters from Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Shenango Township were...
Calcutta Fire Department invited to one-year anniversary of Kentucky tornado
Calcutta and Hanover Township Firefighters were invited to attend the one-year anniversary of the destructive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. The day began with a memorial walk from ground zero to the courthouse, followed by a ceremony at Graves County High School with Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. Calcutta Fire Chief, Dave...
Road closures scheduled for Hometown Holidays event in Warren
The City of Warren is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with the Hometown Holidays event featuring a parade, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and much more on Saturday. If you're planning on going out to this event, be aware that the following roads will be closed:. -...
Boardman girls swim team breaks long-time relay record
The Boardman girls swim team broke a long-time relay record previously held by the McKinley girls swim team. The Spartans recorded a time of 1:50.96 in the Girls 200 Yard Butterfly Relay at the Northeast Aquatic Conference Relays. In 2002, McKinley set a time of 1:53.98 in the same race.
Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms
If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home
An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
Crews from six jurisdictions respond to fire in Poland
Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Howell Drive in Poland. Responding crews included the Western Reserve Joint Fire District, Boardman Fire Department, Struthers Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Beaver Township Fire Department and the Youngstown Fire Department. Western Reserve Fire District Chief, David "Chip"...
Warren Council to consider fixing busy streets, sidewalks, pedestrian bridge
Warren City Council is being asked to consider major projects that would impact travelers in the city. Council member at-large Ken MacPherson has introduced legislation to make improvements to sidewalks and busy streets, as well as replace the pedestrian bridge over the Mahoning River in Packard Park. Included in the...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews battled a fire at a home on Cleveland avenue early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews were able to make quick work of the fire and kept it from spreading to another home next door. No one was inside the home,...
Train crashes into car along tracks in Youngstown
A section of road on Youngstown's east side was blocked after an accident involving a train. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday along Valley Street. Authorities and witnesses say a southbound Norfolk Southern train hit an empty car that had been left on the tracks. The train's crew...
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
