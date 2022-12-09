Animal Charity of Ohio has announced on Monday the purchase of a new building. The new building will be located at 8649, Southern Boulevard in Boardman. The need for this new building arose in 2020 with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates were made that there would be a substantial increase in animals needing to be rescued and brought into Animal Charity for services.

