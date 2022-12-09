ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TONIGHT: Temperatures will slip into the upper 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy dense fog is possible again in the morning mainly in the Pine Belt. Winds will be light and from the east. ALERT DAY LATE TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy day. Winds will increase from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain in South Mississippi this morning. Strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday and much cooler weather going into the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning, with rain moving throughout the area. Heavier rain chances are South of I-20 for many of our counties. We are under a Dense Fog Advisory for Jeff Davis and Lawrence counties until 9 AM. Today Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s due to the rainfall and cloud cover. Rain coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.
wgno.com

Mostly cloudy Monday, storms Tuesday night and Wednesday

We’ll remain mostly dry and mostly cloudy on Monday, but storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ktalnews.com

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer

JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
wtva.com

Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees. The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. "The activity has been increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Entergy Mississippi to give away $1.1M in energy-efficiency kits

Give away is part of company’s $3.2-million effort to help with high bills. Across the country Americans face higher energy bills this winter due mainly to this year’s natural gas costs, which more than doubled. More than half of the power Entergy Mississippi generates comes from natural gas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS

