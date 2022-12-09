Read full article on original website
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
TONIGHT: Temperatures will slip into the upper 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy dense fog is possible again in the morning mainly in the Pine Belt. Winds will be light and from the east. ALERT DAY LATE TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy day. Winds will increase from […]
First Alert Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain in South Mississippi this morning. Strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday and much cooler weather going into the weekend!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning, with rain moving throughout the area. Heavier rain chances are South of I-20 for many of our counties. We are under a Dense Fog Advisory for Jeff Davis and Lawrence counties until 9 AM. Today Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s due to the rainfall and cloud cover. Rain coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.
Mostly cloudy Monday, storms Tuesday night and Wednesday
We’ll remain mostly dry and mostly cloudy on Monday, but storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5.
Unique Getaway in Mississippi: Stay in a Silo Farmhouse Airbnb
Tired of doing the same old thing during the holiday season? Create a new experience for you and your family. Have you ever slept in a Silo? You can now. A vessel that is typically found on a farm that stores grain has been converted into the most unique Airbnb.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
Miss Mississippi ready to take on the Miss America Competition
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins said she keeps a playlist that represents her life story. When this week is complete, the 21-year-old Hattiesburg, who competes for the 2023 Miss America title, hopes she can add Bernie Wayne’s “There She Is, Miss America,” to that playlist. Perkins shared her...
Mississippi man donates life’s research about one of South’s largest slave markets, U.S. Colored Troops
It took more than a few seconds for Ser Seshs Ab Heter-CM Boxley to sign his name, officially deeding his life’s work and research pertaining to Forks of the Road and U.S. Colored Troops to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday. This was not out of...
Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win
A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.
La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants
PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees. The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. "The activity has been increasing...
Entergy Mississippi to give away $1.1M in energy-efficiency kits
Give away is part of company’s $3.2-million effort to help with high bills. Across the country Americans face higher energy bills this winter due mainly to this year’s natural gas costs, which more than doubled. More than half of the power Entergy Mississippi generates comes from natural gas.
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity
Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
