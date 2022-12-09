ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Madison Cawthorn, Lame-Duck Trump Ally, Deserts Congressional Offices Early

Representative Madison Cawthorn, who serves North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, has reportedly emptied out his office in Washington, D.C., roughly six weeks before he will be succeeded by Representative-elect Chuck Edwards. According to a report from Asheville-based newspaper Citizen-Times, Cawthorn's office had been "cleaned out" as of Wednesday, and his...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.

"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Post-Pelosi era begins in the House: Washington Photos of the Week

A new era began in the House of Representatives this week with House Democrats electing the next generation of leadership that, for the first time in 20 years, will not include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Honoring her pledge to retire from leadership, Pelosi, 82, stepped down and backed Rep....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.

When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices.  "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.

