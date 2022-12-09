‘A complete turnaround’: Bucs’ coach says boys basketball team improves despite loss

The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated both SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State as the Lakers swept their North Country road trip. On Saturday, the Lakers started their weekend off on the right foot against the struggling Bears, who came in with only three wins on the season, at the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. En route to a 79-60 victory, Oswego State almost immediately put an 11-point gap between them and their opponent. The entire squad clicked from the jump as six different players were responsible for the first eight baskets.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO