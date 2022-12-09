‘A complete turnaround’: Bucs’ coach says boys basketball team improves despite loss

Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys modified basketball falls to Corcoran
OSWEGO — The Oswego boys modified (white) basketball team fell 60-52 to Corcoran on Thursday at home. The Bucs trailed by 10 at the half, and by as many as 15 in the third quarter, coach Brad Shannon said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men’s basketball sweeps North Country weekend
The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated both SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State as the Lakers swept their North Country road trip. On Saturday, the Lakers started their weekend off on the right foot against the struggling Bears, who came in with only three wins on the season, at the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. En route to a 79-60 victory, Oswego State almost immediately put an 11-point gap between them and their opponent. The entire squad clicked from the jump as six different players were responsible for the first eight baskets.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego indoor track and field competes at Jensen Memorial Relays
SYRACUSE — The Oswego boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Oscar B. Jenson Memorial Relays on Sunday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The girls team placed third overall, while the boys played eighth.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop team wins OMHA’s Mite Before Christmas tournament
OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe. Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game....
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
syracuse.com
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks for their third straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' ...
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Indiana: NCAA championship time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one win away from its first national championship. The Orange will play in Monday night’s College Cup Final, where it will meet the Indiana Hoosiers. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can be streamed...
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Christine E. Fitzgerald
Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
David J. Reidy
David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life
CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
cnycentral.com
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Therese Bonner
Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 4 – 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Gen E. Watson, 47 years old and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54 years old, both from Fulton, were arrested and charged with several criminal sex acts against a minor. See the full story here. The Dasher...
Comments / 1