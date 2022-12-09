ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization

ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Southeast Texas firefighters distributed more than 200 brand-new coats to children in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to area unions from the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, more than 200 Southeast Texas children have brand-new coats. The Beaumont Professional Firefighters donated more than 200 coats that went to Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas. On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Southeast Texas unions helped give those coats to area children in need.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City Council has plans to revive downtown

BEAUMONT, Texas — Exciting times are on the horizon for the city of Beaumont. A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city. The project is still very much in the early stages, but city council is set to vote on the project’s first steps Monday, December 12, 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing

Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Man Arrested For Harboring Teen

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

