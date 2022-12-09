Read full article on original website
Beaumont City Council votes to take first steps in bringing hotel to downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council members voted unanimously Monday to take the first steps toward bringing a new hotel to downtown. These steps include conducting a study to explore whether a hotel would thrive in the heart of the city. "If the marketing study comes back and I...
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization
ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
Southeast Texas firefighters distributed more than 200 brand-new coats to children in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to area unions from the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, more than 200 Southeast Texas children have brand-new coats. The Beaumont Professional Firefighters donated more than 200 coats that went to Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas. On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Southeast Texas unions helped give those coats to area children in need.
Retirement ceremony honoring Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials are set to recognize a man they say has dedicated much of his life to servicing the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Michael R. White is being recognized for his 15 years of servicing Jefferson County ahead of his upcoming retirement. County officials described White's long career as distinguished.
Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers to host mega adoption event in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Winnie
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Pets Alive, Petco Love, and BOBS from Skechers are teaming up for a mega-adoption event. This Texas-sized adoption event will feature more than 7,000 total adoptable pets statewide. Adoption fees are being waived and all adoptions include vaccinations and offers from Petco, according to a news release from Beaumont Pets Alive.
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Beaumont City Council has plans to revive downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Exciting times are on the horizon for the city of Beaumont. A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city. The project is still very much in the early stages, but city council is set to vote on the project’s first steps Monday, December 12, 2022.
Salvation Army of Beaumont still needing donors to sponsor 'forgotten angels' this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Salvation Army of Beaumont chapter is on a mission to make sure every family in need gets their wish list fulfilled this holiday season. They are doing this through their Angel Tree program, where over 300 families and 536 children signed up to receive blessings.
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
'We are here for everybody': New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community. DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.
Man Arrested For Harboring Teen
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
City to vote on study to determine feasibility of bringing full service hotel downtown
BEAUMONT — The agenda for Monday's Beaumont City Council meeting includes a vote to authorize a marketing study to determine the feasibility of bringing a full service hotel to downtown Beaumont. The agenda indicates the city has invested significantly in redeveloping downtown, bringing festivals, private events, and arts and...
Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles held grand opening ceremony Monday
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The first person to place a bet at a brand-new casino in Louisiana Monday was Houston fanatic Mattress Mack. Caesars Entertainment Inc. reinvented the former Isle of Capri Lake Charles into the land-based Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles. Caesars is the parent company of Isle of Capri Lake Charles.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
