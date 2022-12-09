Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Syracuse is playing some of its best basketball, and now gets slumping Monmouth (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Just two days after dispatching rival Georgetown, the Syracuse Orange will return to the court at the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Monmouth Hawks on Monday. Syracuse has improved its record to 6-4 with three-consecutive victories. Syracuse continues to rely on its Big Three of...
Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth tickets: Cheapest seats for Monday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse is red hot, and has won three in a row, including their most recent beating of rival Georgetown, and fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
Syracuse men’s soccer wins first national championship, besting Indiana on penalty kicks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer pulled off one more heart-stopping moment in a postseason run full of magic. The Orange played Indiana to a 2-2 draw after 110 minutes before coming out on top, 7-6 in penalty kicks to take home the program’s first national championship.
Syracuse women breeze by Wagner 83-53, led by Dariauna Lewis’ dominance on the glass
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. Against Wagner, Lewis appeared well on her way.
SU wide receiver commit Bryce Cohoon earns postseason player of the year award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football commit Bryce Cohoon was named the Wichita Large School Postseason Player of the Year. The class of 2023 wide receiver plays for Maize High School, the Kansas 5A state runner-up. The Eagles lost the state championship 28-14, their first loss of the season. Cohoon...
Dariauna Lewis and Syracuse’s forwards have no problem getting touches off the glass: ‘It’s our drug’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. On Sunday afternoon against Wagner, Lewis appeared well...
Suspected Pan Am Flight 103 bomb maker arrested. Plus, Syracuse beats old rival Georgetown (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 18. Early clouds, then mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. PEARL, BOEHEIM HONORED: The ceremony took place at halftime of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Georgetown. Current SU coach Jim Boeheim was also honored.
Jesse Edwards and Syracuse basketball dominate paint in 83-64 win vs. Georgetown (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Georgetown to see the latest updates.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Indiana: NCAA championship time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one win away from its first national championship. The Orange will play in Monday night’s College Cup Final, where it will meet the Indiana Hoosiers. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can be streamed...
SU safeties coach Nick Monroe will serve as interim defensive coordinator for Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe has received a promotion, at least temporarily. Monroe will serve as the Orange’s interim defensive coordinator following Tony White’s departure Thursday. There was no press release announcing Monroe’s interim role. His title was...
Syracuse loses freshman cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another player off its defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson entered the portal Monday. He’s the seventh overall SU player to depart the program this offseason and the third featured on the depth chart this season.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on Jesse Edwards: ‘The things he was doing reminds me of myself’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Georgetown Hoyas couldn’t do much to stop Jesse Edwards on Saturday, but Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing left the Syracuse center nearly speechless with his praise after the Orange’s victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. Edwards, Syracuse’s senior center, dominated all phases of the...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 2 of the winter sports season:
Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Boys basketball roundup: Senior leads Corcoran to city showcase victory over Henninger (40 photos)
Senior Amir Reaves was on fire as he led his Corcoran boys basketball team to a victory over Henninger in the Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School.
Fowler graduate Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson wins USA boxing elite title, sets up potential Olympic spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson, the 18-year-old PSLA at Fowler graduate, is a USA Boxing Elite champion. Anderson defeated Jason Moreno (Pennsylvania) Saturday in the championship bout of USA Boxing’s 156-pound Elite division. Anderson turns 19 in January, which permitted him to box in the Elite (19 and older) age group.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
