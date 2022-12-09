ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids woman wants answers after KIA stolen twice

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPWMg_0jcZMcfL00

A Grand Rapids woman wants answers after someone stole her KIA not once, but twice.

She describes the entire ordeal as a nightmare.

This summer, FOX 17 told you about a trend on Tiktok that taught people how to take KIA and Hyundai cars with standard key igniations.

It led to an extraordinarily high number of car thefts in West Michigan over the summer. New numbers show thefts are still happening.

No one understands the impact of this trend better than Amy-Sue Smith. She says a group called the "KIA Boyz" first took her Sportage in July, causing extensive body damage.

She was left for weeks without a car.

"It's really devastating for me. It was the first brand-new car I ever bought in my life, and it was just, and I loved it," said Smith.

Then, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, it was stolen a second time.

"I just instantly started crying. Like I just cried for, like, two days," she said.

Smith finds herself most frustrated with what she calls a lack of action from the manufacturers. She thinks they should issue a recall or provide compensation.

Law enforcement attributes the problem to design flaws in the vehicle, which lacks anti-theft devices that are standard for other automakers.

From May until July of this year, Grand Rapids police reported nearly 400 attempted and successful thefts of KIAs or Hyundais .

That number has increased to 700 through November. But the rate of thefts has dropped from an average of 5 per day to just 1.

Amy-Sue Smith bought a new car, this time a Chevy Equinox, hoping the thefts wouldn't happen again.

However, her new car costs an extra 200 dollars a month, she says, which puts a strain on her budget.

She hopes someone does something soon to halt the thefts.

"People are being financially hurt and emotionally hurt, and no one wants to do anything about it, and I guess I just don't understand that. I just don't," she says.

Now, KIA is giving away steering wheel locks in some cities, but it's not clear if Grand Rapids or other West Michigan sites are included.

FOX 17 did reach out to the company but has not heard back at this time.

Meanwhile, GRPD says it's combined an auto-theft team, which works with other local agencies, continues to investigate these crimes.

For now, GRPD encourages car owners to park in secure locations, lock their vehicle, and activate any alarm system if possible.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

What you should know about getting out on bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the last thing anyone wants to think about as they live their daily lives but what happens if you, or a loved one, is arrested? The focus for many is to get out on bond – but what does that mean and what should you know?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy