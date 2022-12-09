ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Landslide kills man working to secure rock shelf, others rescued

Adams County, Idaho (CBS2) - A landslide killed a man from Tillamook, Oregon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide on Saturday. The slide sent "tons of rock...
TILLAMOOK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy