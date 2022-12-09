ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9

A pair of underclassmen stepped up and powered the Buckeyes to their latest victory on the mat over an in-state opponent. In the final dual-meet before winter break, the No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team notched a convincing 32-9 victory Sunday over Kent State at the Covelli Center. Freshman Nic...
Lantern

Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coach

Senior Advisor to the Head Coach Keenan Bailey is expected to become the Buckeyes’ next tight ends coach, Ohio State confirmed Saturday. Bailey is in his seventh season at Ohio State and first with his current title. He spent the 2019-21 seasons as a quality control coach on offense.
Lantern

Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman voting

In his second trip as a finalist, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud placed third in the Heisman Trophy voting Saturday. USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman as the Trojans went 11-2, and Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. Quarterbacks TCU senior Max Duggan finished second and Georgia senior Stetston Bennett finished fourth.
