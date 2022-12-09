ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
NORTHFIELD, MA
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
