Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Longmeadow girls, boys swimming & diving notch wins over Amherst
AMHERST — The Longmeadow boys and girls swimming teams each improved to 2-0 on the season after notching wins over Amherst on Monday.
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 92 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,053-square-foot home on Shamrock Street in Springfield that sold for $279,000.
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
franklincountynow.com
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
Worcester parking ban announced, parts of Central Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow flies
WORCESTER — With 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to blanket the city Sunday, a declared winter parking ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. as Department of Public Works and Parks snowplow crews hit the streets. Crews began pretreating road surfaces early Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the snow. ...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Gas in Springfield area falls to $3.46 even as state prices higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of gas averages $3.46 in greater Springfield, according to the most recent results of AAA’s weekly price survey released Monday. That’s down from $3.56 last week and $3.84 a month ago but still higher than the $3.34 recorded a year ago. The average...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 4-10
A condo in Springfield that sold for $91,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 78 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $296,936. The average price per square foot ended up at $201.
Overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 in Northampton beginning Sunday
There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
