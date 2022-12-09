ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in College Station.

The Bryan High School soccer team will have a game with College Station High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bryan High School
College Station High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Huntsville High School soccer team will have a game with A&M Consolidated on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

Huntsville High School
A&M Consolidated
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

