ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, TX

FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows

By Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The FedEx driver charged in the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand admitted to killing her to prevent her from reporting he had hit the child with his van, according to a newly released arrest warrant.

The driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, told investigators he hit Athena while backing up and "panicked," putting her in the back of the van. He said she wasn't seriously injured and was conscious and speaking to him. She told him her name and said she would tell her father Horner had hit her, so he said he strangled her.

Horner also told investigators where to find Athena's body, according to the warrant.

Horner was at Athena's father and stepmother's property in Paradise, Texas, on Nov. 30 to deliver a package intended to be a gift for the girl for Christmas, her mother Maitlyn Gandy said at a press conference Thursday, displaying a box of “You Can Be Anything” Barbie dolls and a shipping box from Walmart.

"Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be," Gandy said at the emotional press conference from the steps of the Wise County Courthouse. "I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man that everybody was supposed to be able to trust to do one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and leave."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlqqJ_0jcZMP8m00
Maitlyn Gandy, mother of Athena Strand, wipes a tear while giving a press conference with attorney Benson Varghese, right, on Thursday at the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur, Texas. Gandy presented the box that was delivered on the day Strand, 7, was abducted, on left. Inside was a Christmas present for Strand. Amanda McCoy, AP

Athena's body was found on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing by her stepmother, the warrant said.

Horner, who drove for a contractor for FedEx, is in jail facing charges of capital murder of someone under 10 years old and aggravated kidnapping, and his bond is set at $1.5 million, jail records show.

Gandy called for increased screening and hiring procedures so other families would not have to experience her pain and grief. A lawyer for the family, Benson Varghese, said his office was investigating who might be held accountable for the decisions that led to the abduction and killing of Athena, including FedEx.

Athena's family asked community members to wear pink in Athena's honor. Many mourners wore pink at a vigil held for Athena on Tuesday in Paradise, a town of fewer than 500 people about 60 miles outside Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfyWv_0jcZMP8m00
Attendees offer their respect to a makeshift memorial for Athena Strand after a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Cottondale in Paradise, Texas, on Tuesday. Strand went missing from her home in Wise County last week and her body was found Friday evening. Shafkat Anowar, AP

Gandy, whose hair was dyed bright pink, said she had planned to bring Athena back to her home in Oklahoma after Christmas. "Now, instead, Athena will be cremated and she will come home in an urn," she said.

Contributing: Christine Fernando, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases

A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
BOULDER, CO
Black Enterprise

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Law & Crime

Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son

A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
INDIANA STATE
RadarOnline

When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police

A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

708K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy