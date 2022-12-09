ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete moves forward with establishing Tenant's Bill of Rights

By Jada Williams
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Between rapid population growth and inflation, paying rent is becoming increasingly tough for many St. Pete renters.

William Kilgore with the St. Pete Tenants Association says in that time, they've seen plenty of people going to them for help.

"We get people DMing us. We can actually barely keep up with it right now. Because there's so many people reaching out either wanting to get involved or just having an issue, having a question," said Kilgore. "It's overwhelming. There's an overwhelming need, you know, housing is foremost on everybody's minds."

City council members revisited the rental crisis in St. Pete Thursday, weighing two options.

The first; breaking away from Pinellas County's Tenant Bill of Rights.

"This provides essentially that the city will continue to enforce our own ordinances with our own staffs, and provides clarity as far as the laws and enforcement for people within the city of St. Petersburg."

Council members voted unanimously to move forward. Not the result Kilgore wanted.

"We want to get it to match the county ordinance because the county ordinance is stronger," he said.

The Tenants Association is applauding the other measure approved.

Now a renter will have to show proof of income for the rental amount, as opposed to three times the rent.

It's a start for the rental advocates.

"We want to see a lot more. I mean, we want to see right to counsel. You know, everybody who's facing eviction can get a lawyer. We want to see rent control still."

ABC Action News WFTS

