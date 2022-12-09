Read full article on original website
Postal Services Announce Urgent Deadlines for the Holidays
Shipping Deadlines are Fast Approaching!
The last thing you want to do after shopping for the perfect holiday presents is have them not arrive on time because you missed the shipping deadline. If you’re a procrastinator who puts off holiday shopping until the last minute, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the holiday shipping deadlines from UPS, FedEx, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service to make sure your gifts are delivered in plenty of time.
Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details
NEW YORK — Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future. Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, Thursday is the last day to ship if you want the cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Dec. 14 to use standard ground shipping.
Deadlines For Christmas Delivery!
>Shipping Companies Announcing Deadlines For Christmas Delivery. (Undated) -- Shipping companies are announcing deadlines customers should follow to ensure delivery of packages before Christmas. FedEx says boxes sent with standard ground shipping must be received by December 14th, with Express Saver and three-day freight options available up to December 20th. UPS is directing customers to visit their website for an estimate on ground shipments, but three-day select service is available up to December 20th. The U.S. Postal Service says retail ground and First-Class mail parcels and envelopes need to go out by December 17th. The USPS Priority Mail deadline for most military bases is this Friday.
