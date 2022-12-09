ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Al Michaels Mocks Rams Chant in ‘TNF’ Showdown vs. Raiders

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bshB2_0jcZMJ5e00

The Prime Video announcer was not amused by the Los Angeles fans’ attempt to fill the stadium with “whose house?” chants.

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and the Raiders at SoFi Stadium seemed to bring in a large group of spectators both fanbases.

Despite the large attendance numbers from Raiders fans, SoFi Stadium’s PA announcer still attempted fill the stadium with the team’s famed “Whose House?” chants.

Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was annoyed by these attempts, though, and made his thoughts very clear on the broadcast.

“You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it,” Michaels said. “He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their AirBnB.”

The longtime announcer was not amused by the failed chants, to say the least.

The Raiders fans didn’t just dominate the stands, but the team also held a strong 13–3 lead at halftime in Los Angeles. However, that advantage melted away in the fourth quarter as Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a 17–16 victory, defending the franchise’s home field.

Comments / 7

Mick Jaeger Guano
3d ago

who's house? the billionaire owner's house. once the game is over, if you don't leave, you're trespassing. who's house? the billionaire owner's house.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”

After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game

FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision

The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker. Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback. Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

116K+
Followers
44K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy