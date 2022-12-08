ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 Thursday

Thursday

No. 1 Houston (9-0) did not play. Next:vs. Alabama, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 3 Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Houston, Saturday, Dec. 17.

No. 4 Purdue (9-0) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 5 UConn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Saturday.

No. 6 Kansas (8-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 7 Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at. No. 13 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 8 Alabama (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Houston, Saturday.

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 10 Arizona (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Indiana, Saturday.

No. 11 Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday

No. 12 Baylor (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday, Dec. 18.

No. 13 Maryland (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 14 Indiana (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Arizona, Saturday.

No. 15 Duke (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Saturday.

No. 16 Kentucky (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

No. 17 Illinois (7-2) did no play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

No. 19 UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Saturday.

No. 20 Iowa St. (7-2) lost to Iowa 75-56. Next: vs. McNeese, Sunday.

No. 21 Creighton (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

No. 22 San Diego St. (7-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary's (Cal), Saturday.

No. 23 Mississippi St. (8-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 24 TCU (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

No. 25 Ohio St. (7-2) beat Rutgers 67-66. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. Dec 17.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Timme scores 26 as Gonzaga beats Northern Illinois 88-67

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games. Ben Gregg had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line. Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA. Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus. UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.
STARKVILLE, MS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

