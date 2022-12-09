Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
Capitol Theatre Best Extras Series, All is Calm Dec. 16 in Yakima
Just in time for the holiday season. It's another in the Capitol Best Extras series at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at The Capitol Theatre. From capitoltheatre.org: It was World War I on the Western Front. Out of the violence a silence,...
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
Duke Ellington’s Jazz Nutcracker at The Seasons. Want Tickets?
What happens when jazz and classical music collide? Is it even safe?. Well, if you take Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington - and sprinkle in some holiday magic, you wind up with a veritable musical feast. The Ellington Jazz Nutcracker with CWU Jazz Band at The Seasons. If you've seen Tchaikovsky's...
