Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
MVCC top-scoring team in Math League Competition
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College was the top-scoring team in the Fall Math League Competition for this year's event. The competition was held by the New York State Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges, this past fall 92 students in total from 20 different colleges participated. MVCC scored 102 with runner-up, Corning Community College scoring 77.
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser. The event is held annually to raise money for a...
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school to host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nezamiyah White
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17. The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse. Nezamiyah […]
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 12 - 16, 2022
Full time for a staffing agency serving the healthcare sector. Duties: Perform personal care functions, help keep resident rooms clean and supplied, answer resident calls, and take appropriate action. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have a current and valid NY State Certification for Nursing Assistants. Pay:...
WKTV
AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award
ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union. The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison. “We are honored to...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
urbancny.com
With Funds from The American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor Walsh Announces Second Round of Lending Program to Aid Small Businesses
Syracuse Economic Development Corporation will accept applications on a rolling basis until. Informational webinar on the lending programs will be held Monday, December 12 at noon. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of the second round of the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) Lending Assistance Program,...
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year. 25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club. “The...
WKTV
One day left to donate gifts to Herkimer Office of the Aging
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office of the Aging has asked for the publics help, providing gifts for older adults in need this holiday season and there's just one day left to help!. The office collected gift requests from their clients and passed them on to the community by...
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns
The Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala will return in 2023 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus....
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 221 E. Colvin St. & 316 Pine St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
WKTV
Bruce Karam files lawsuit against Utica City School District
UTICA, N.Y.-- Embattled Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is suing over his suspension in October. The lawsuit against the Utica City School District, Board of Education members and interim superintendent Brian Nolan was filed Friday in Oneida County Supreme Court. The 18-page lawsuit alleges that the board of...
WKTV
Mug Club: Boy Scout Troop 111
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Cub Scout Pack 93 and Boy Scout Troop 111 will be spreading holiday cheer, caroling at the Village Green in Whitesboro Tuesday night. The event will take place for one hour starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come out and sing along. They do...
WKTV
Fundraiser to benefit student who passed away in Syracuse fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White, a student at the school who recently passed away in a house fire. The school is located at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse and will have a spaghetti...
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Comments / 0