Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
KBTX.com
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game for the second straight season. With a lot of new faces on this year’s squad, one of the keys to the Cougars’ success offensively is sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown.
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
KBTX.com
Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said....
lhindependent.com
Panthers fall to Port Neches-Groves in state semifinals, 42-14
All season long, the Panthers of Liberty Hill were on a mission to return to the place their season had ended in disappointment last year – the Class 5A Division II state championship game – only this time to emerge victorious. However, following a postseason run that saw...
KBTX.com
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
Kelvin Sampson Laments No. 1 Houston’s Loss to No. 8 Alabama
The previously undefeated Cougars entered Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record at home.
KBTX.com
Aggies Rally Past Oregon State Beavers, 72-54
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bludgeoned the Beavers on the boards en route to Sunday’s 72-54 victory over Oregon State inside Reed Arena. The Aggies owned a 39-25 advantage in rebounding, including a 21-13 edge in the second half. Texas A&M outscored...
College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset
Looking to push their red-hot start to 9-0, the Crimson Tide rolled into Fertitta Center and sent the Cougars back to the locker room with their first loss of the year. Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit at one point to rally past the top team in the land. It's second time doing so on the young season.
papercitymag.com
UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come
On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
KBTX.com
Devin Price enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal. The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.
KBTX.com
Thousands compete in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of runners from across the country were in Aggieland for the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships this weekend. There were 10 events broken up by age and gender. Compete College Station, in partnership with Destination Bryan and Texas A&M, hosted the championships...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
KBTX.com
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
KBTX.com
Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
KBTX.com
BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
