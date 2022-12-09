ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

KBTX.com

Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
lhindependent.com

Panthers fall to Port Neches-Groves in state semifinals, 42-14

All season long, the Panthers of Liberty Hill were on a mission to return to the place their season had ended in disappointment last year – the Class 5A Division II state championship game – only this time to emerge victorious. However, following a postseason run that saw...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Rally Past Oregon State Beavers, 72-54

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bludgeoned the Beavers on the boards en route to Sunday’s 72-54 victory over Oregon State inside Reed Arena. The Aggies owned a 39-25 advantage in rebounding, including a 21-13 edge in the second half. Texas A&M outscored...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset

Looking to push their red-hot start to 9-0, the Crimson Tide rolled into Fertitta Center and sent the Cougars back to the locker room with their first loss of the year. Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit at one point to rally past the top team in the land. It's second time doing so on the young season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
papercitymag.com

UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come

On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Devin Price enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal. The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana

Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
BRYAN, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE

