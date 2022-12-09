ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples celebrates cultural diversity with immersive festival

By Nadeen Yanes
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0uaI_0jcZJo0a00

An event called 'Meet Santa' now has a new name with a new goal in mind —

The first Celebration Around the World 2022 was presented by The Healthy Earth Organization, a non-profit located in Naples, on Thursday December 8th, 2022. This amazing event brought dozens together at the Vanderbilt Shoppes in Naples.

“We want to bring happiness to our community and also create an inclusive space for all.” says Falon Tabares, co-founder of The Healthy Earth Organization.

And they did exactly that! Their goal of showing the importance of celebrating all cultures, and holidays as one, was a success.

The event had performances from Tito Punete, The Naples School of Irish Dance, the Albanian American Organization of Southwest Florida, The Indian Association of Naples, and Mariachi Michoacan, just to name a few.

The event also had an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Clause, food trucks, a tree lighting and even snow stations to raise the holiday spirit. The event tonight was free and wrapped up around 8pm.

