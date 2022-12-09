ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

cbs17

3 children under age 5 dead after NC house fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday.
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Vehicle hits bicyclist in Wendell, flips down embankment, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicyclist in Wendell and overturned in an embankment Friday evening, according to the Wendell Fire Department. On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Marshburn Road in Wendell and...
WENDELL, NC

