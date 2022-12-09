FOX23 Investigates: On-again, off-again lane closure due to construction at busy Tulsa intersection

Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
Fire Crews Contain Apartment Fire In Tulsa, No Injuries Reported
Tulsa Fire crews battled a small fire at an apartment Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of the fire near 1200 S. 73rd E. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to Ltd. Bullock with the TFD, the fire started due to cat litter being to close to a space heater, causing it to ignite.
KOKI FOX 23
Sculptor finalizing Marjorie Tallchief statue after original was stolen
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Historical Society & Museum confirmed the Marjorie Tallchief statue is back from the foundry and in the grinding and chasing process after the original was previously stolen in late April of this year. Tulsa came together and the museum was able to raise enough money...
KOKI FOX 23
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business
Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
KOKI FOX 23
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
sapulpatimes.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD arrests woman, search for two others following police chase
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/12/22: Piper Barrett has been arrested following this morning’s police chase. Officers continue to search for two other people in connection to the crime. Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
EPA filling Broken Arrow radioactive site with clay
The EPA is investigating a former landfill in Broken Arrow for radioactive material. The site is near Kenosha and 219th near Tractor Supply.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
KOKI FOX 23
Hominy residents reportedly hearing woman screaming, police say it’s a mountain lion
HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy Police Department issued a warning about a potential mountain lion in the area. In a Facebook post, the police department said over the past few weeks they’ve received reports of people hearing what people describe as a woman screaming in the woods between the prison Skiatook Lake.
