FOX23 Investigates: On-again, off-again lane closure due to construction at busy Tulsa intersection

A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO