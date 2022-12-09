Read full article on original website
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
2022 Thriller Hits Netflix, Already No. 3 Most-Watched Movie
This weekend, Netflix added the new crime thriller Emily the Criminal, and it immediately shot up to the Top 10 movies list. Emily the Criminal premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and then saw a wider theatrical release in August. Now, audiences everywhere can watch it from the comfort of home.
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Netflix Cancels Show, Called out for Terrible Marketing and Promotion
Netflix has reportedly canceled its acclaimed fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and fans have some very specific complaints. As Netflix original series cancellations become more common, heartbroken fans are thinking more deeply about why as they share their frustration on social media. This time around, many believe that Netflix should have invested more in marketing and promoting the series.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are dressing for success. On Saturday, the couple attended the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles' Fairmount Century Plaza after a year in which Hanks, 66, appeared in the biopic Elvis as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker and as Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio.
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers
Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm. Carlile took...
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London
Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
