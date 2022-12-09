ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in Manhattan, hit-and-run driver sought: NYPD

By Anthony DiLorenzo, Video credit: Anthony DiLorenzo, Aaron Feis, Finn Hoogensen, Nicole Johnson
 4 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in a sedan, then by an MTA bus, police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s or 30s, was crossing Third Avenue near East 96th Street around 6 p.m. when she was first hit by a black sedan, authorities said. Police said the woman was walking across the crosswalk but didn’t have the light. That driver of a sedan with a loud exhaust pipe fled the scene, officials said.

The woman was then struck by an MTA bus, police said. The driver of the bus stayed at the scene, authorities said, adding that no criminal wrongdoing was suspected on their part.

First responders rushed the woman to an area hospital, but she could not be saved. The victim didn’t have an ID on her, so police have not yet been able to identify her or locate her family.

The intersection where the hit-and-run occurred does not have a traffic camera, sources told PIX11 News. Detectives were looking for surveillance video along Third Avenue in hopes of finding more evidence that will lead them to the driver.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

