ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CaId_0jcZIWB100
1 of 7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.

McCaffery, in his 27th season as a head coach and his 13th at Iowa, was hugged by sons Connor and Patrick, who started Thursday, as the final seconds ran off.

The locker room celebration was a lot more rowdy.

“Did you notice I don’t have the same clothes on?” McCaffery said with a smile at his postgame news conference. “Every single piece of clothing was wet.”

McCaffery tried to downplay the milestone, but he did admit it was special being able to share the moment with his sons.

“I don’t consider myself having 500 wins,” he said. “I’ve been blessed. I’ve worked with great people, I’ve coached great players, had great (assistant) coaches). You think about family. It’s been an interesting journey, a difficult one at times.”

Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half, coming out with plenty of energy despite just one day of preparation for the game. The Hawkeyes, who lost to Duke on Tuesday night, arrived home at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It was challenging,” Rebraca said. “We were tired. But who cares? Who cares if we were tired?”

The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered in Tuesday’s game. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter.

Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half.

Rebraca, in his second year with the Hawkeyes after playing three seasons at North Dakota, had two 3-pointers in the game after making just one last season.

“I felt like he was the more physical guy,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He had great intent with how he played.”

“I felt like I went out there and made plays,” Rebraca said. “Coach needed me to step up, and I’m here to do it.”

Connor McCaffery, who started in Murray’s place, had 14 points. Tony Perkins had 10 points.

The Hawkeyes broke out of a 3-point shooting slump by hitting 12 of 23. They had shot just 24.4% from behind the arc in the last four games.

“They had great confidence early and it carried over,” Otzelberger said.

The Cyclones (7-2) missed their first seven shots and 10 of their first 11. They shot 40.7% from the field for the game, going 3 of 22 on 3-pointers.

“I think every game that’s your intention — to play defense with that kind of intensity,” Fran McCaffery said. “We set the tone defensively, and that helps get your offense going.”

“We wanted to come out and show who we are,” Rebraca said. “We were up in their space.”

Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points. Robert Jones each had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tamin Lipsey had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones, playing their first road game of the season, had plenty of momentum coming into this game off a 71-60 win over St. John’s on Sunday, but they were taken out of this game early and never recovered. With no shooting from the perimeter, it was hard for Iowa State to get any offense going until late in the game. “First time on the road for us, and it seemed like I got to us,” Otzelberger said.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed the balance of their offense in Murray’s absence. Rebraca, who recorded his third double-double of the season, has been a steady performer, and he was a contributor in multiple ways — he also had four assists. Fran McCaffery said after the game he doesn’t expect Murray to play in Sunday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

Iowa State: Hosts McNeese on Sunday.

Iowa: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination

A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car

An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy