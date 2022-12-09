ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

34 years after woman was murdered, DNA evidence leads to arrest in Wisconsin cold case

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHm6N_0jcZIQsf00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Thirty-four years after a woman was sexually assaulted and murdered near Appleton, Wisconsin, police said the suspected killer was tracked down to the state of Washington and arrested Wednesday.

Captain Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said the body of Betty Rolf was found just outside Appleton in November of 1988. Investigators said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

Carpenter said Gene Meyer lived in the area at the time, but he fled Wisconsin after the killing.

Meyer was arrested this week at his home in Eatonville, Wash.

“We followed up on some investigative leads,” Carpenter said. “Through that, we ended up using some DNA technology and came up with a match to Mr. Meyer, went out there, interviewed him, and made the arrest.”

The police captain said they never stopped their search for Rolf's killer.

“We have not, you know, I worked on it when I was a young detective 20 years ago,” he said. “We’ve continued to work on it and follow any leads that came up throughout the years.”

Carpenter says Meyer is awaiting extradition from Washington-state to Wisconsin.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle

A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county drug bust

A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 10, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care. Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and...
MISHICOT, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges

Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
WBAY Green Bay

Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy