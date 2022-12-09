34 years after woman was murdered, DNA evidence leads to arrest in Wisconsin cold case

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Thirty-four years after a woman was sexually assaulted and murdered near Appleton, Wisconsin, police said the suspected killer was tracked down to the state of Washington and arrested Wednesday.

Captain Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said the body of Betty Rolf was found just outside Appleton in November of 1988. Investigators said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

Carpenter said Gene Meyer lived in the area at the time, but he fled Wisconsin after the killing.

Meyer was arrested this week at his home in Eatonville, Wash.

“We followed up on some investigative leads,” Carpenter said. “Through that, we ended up using some DNA technology and came up with a match to Mr. Meyer, went out there, interviewed him, and made the arrest.”

The police captain said they never stopped their search for Rolf's killer.

“We have not, you know, I worked on it when I was a young detective 20 years ago,” he said. “We’ve continued to work on it and follow any leads that came up throughout the years.”

Carpenter says Meyer is awaiting extradition from Washington-state to Wisconsin.

