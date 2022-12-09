ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Riverview, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Bloomingdale High School soccer team will have a game with Spoto High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bloomingdale High School
Spoto High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

New Port Richey, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Anclote High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gibbs High School soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community

Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
LAKELAND, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
ABC Action News

Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue, and you can be part of planning the future look of the area. County leaders are looking for the public's input as they get a plan in place for the road's future. They say safety is a top...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sign of the times for Hernando County School Board

BROOKSVILLE — The election might be over and School Board members are saying they want to work together as a team, but old battles came to the fore on Nov. 22 at the reorganization meeting. In the rough and tumble of politics, papering over the county with signs is...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy