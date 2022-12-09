ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, MA

53-year-old woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082AjB_0jcZILiG00

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A 53-year-old woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said the deadly crash happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46 at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers arrived at the crash and found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews worked to render aid to the driver, who was later declared deceased at the scene.

Officials later determined, for reasons still under investigation, the truck had gone off the side of the road and rolled onto its side before stopping at the woodline by the roadway.

The crash, which closed down highway lanes for several hours, remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others

Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Boston 25 News has learned that there is a large police presence on a street in Medford. Officials responded to the area of Doane Road, late Monday. The scene remains active at this time. Medford police have not said why they are on scene. “I just...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy