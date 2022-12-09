53-year-old woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A 53-year-old woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said the deadly crash happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46 at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers arrived at the crash and found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews worked to render aid to the driver, who was later declared deceased at the scene.

Officials later determined, for reasons still under investigation, the truck had gone off the side of the road and rolled onto its side before stopping at the woodline by the roadway.

The crash, which closed down highway lanes for several hours, remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

