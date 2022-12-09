ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
STONY BROOK, NY
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Percentages: FG .494, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Durant 3-6, Irving 3-10, Harris 1-3, Curry 1-6, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, Durant, Harris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Durant 3, Ma.Morris 2, Simmons 2, Sumner 2, Irving, Watanabe). Steals:...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA

