ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill? Utahns want to know in 2022 Google Search Trends

By Aubree B. Jennings
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHt8M_0jcZI21i00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Google Trends , a tool that collects data on the top Google searches over time, recently released the top searches for 2022, and ABC4 has looked up Utah’s most popular searches.

The data revealed Utahns love for roast beef sandwiches and their curiosity about Jeffrey Dahmer.

Salt Lake City ranked in Top 100 cities worldwide for 2023

Utahns top searches across categories include, “Roast beef sandwiches near me,” “Actors in Stranger Things,” “Kendrick Lamar,” and, of course, “Wordle.”

Wordle was the most searched-for term globally, beating major events such as the war in Ukraine or the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Here are the top five searches for Utah googlers across 12 categories, according to Google Trends:

Near me

  1. Roast beef sandwich near me
  2. Chicken sandwich near me
  3. Maverik near me
  4. Gas prices near me
  5. UPS Store near me

Actors

  1. Actors in “Stranger Things”
  2. Keanu Reeves
  3. Timothee Chalamet
  4. Leonardo DiCaprio
  5. Scarlett Johansson

Movies

  1. Jurassic World / Jurassic Park franchise
  2. Avatar
  3. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  4. The Amazing Spider-Man
  5. The Matrix

What is the definition of…

  1. Precedent
  2. Oligarch
  3. Tepid
  4. Due Process
  5. Trove

Games

  1. Wordle
  2. Google memory game
  3. Waffle game
  4. Quordle
  5. Nerdle

How do you pronounce…

  1. gif
  2. Acai
  3. Qatar
  4. Omicron
  5. Kyiv

Musicians / Bands

  1. Kendrick Lamar
  2. Pink Floyd
  3. Tim McGraw
  4. Elvis Presley
  5. AJR

Questions about people

  1. How many people are in the world 2022? ( Just over 8 billion )
  2. How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill? ( 17 )
  3. How many people did Hitler kill? ( An estimated 6 million Jews and 9 million others )
  4. The People We Hate at the Wedding
  5. How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer eat? ( Estimated to be 15 )

TV shows

  1. NCIS
  2. The 100
  3. Star Wars
  4. The Office
  5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Who is…

  1. The richest person in the world? ( Elon Musk )
  2. Elon Musk? ( Entrepreneur, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX )
  3. Amber Heard? ( Actress and former spouse of Johnny Depp )
  4. (Was) the first president? ( George Washington )
  5. In the Super Bowl 2022 ( Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals )

Utah-related searches

  1. Oktoberfest 2022
  2. Utah Senate race 2022
  3. Concerts in Utah 2022
  4. Utah football schedule 2022
  5. Utah Tech University

Most searched towns/cities in Utah

  1. Logan
  2. St. George
  3. Ogden
  4. Provo
  5. Price
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah

It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

When are minors tried as adults?

On Thursday, Dec. 8, dozens came together to protest a plea deal where the 15-year-old shooter who killed two teens and critically injured another was sentenced to six years in juvenile detention.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy