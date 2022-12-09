How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill? Utahns want to know in 2022 Google Search Trends
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Google Trends , a tool that collects data on the top Google searches over time, recently released the top searches for 2022, and ABC4 has looked up Utah’s most popular searches.
The data revealed Utahns love for roast beef sandwiches and their curiosity about Jeffrey Dahmer.Salt Lake City ranked in Top 100 cities worldwide for 2023
Utahns top searches across categories include, “Roast beef sandwiches near me,” “Actors in Stranger Things,” “Kendrick Lamar,” and, of course, “Wordle.”
Wordle was the most searched-for term globally, beating major events such as the war in Ukraine or the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Close
Here are the top five searches for Utah googlers across 12 categories, according to Google Trends:
Near me
- Roast beef sandwich near me
- Chicken sandwich near me
- Maverik near me
- Gas prices near me
- UPS Store near me
Actors
- Actors in “Stranger Things”
- Keanu Reeves
- Timothee Chalamet
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Scarlett Johansson
Movies
- Jurassic World / Jurassic Park franchise
- Avatar
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Matrix
What is the definition of…
Games
- Wordle
- Google memory game
- Waffle game
- Quordle
- Nerdle
How do you pronounce…
Musicians / Bands
- Kendrick Lamar
- Pink Floyd
- Tim McGraw
- Elvis Presley
- AJR
Questions about people
- How many people are in the world 2022? ( Just over 8 billion )
- How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill? ( 17 )
- How many people did Hitler kill? ( An estimated 6 million Jews and 9 million others )
- The People We Hate at the Wedding
- How many people did Jeffrey Dahmer eat? ( Estimated to be 15 )
TV shows
- NCIS
- The 100
- Star Wars
- The Office
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
Who is…
- The richest person in the world? ( Elon Musk )
- Elon Musk? ( Entrepreneur, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX )
- Amber Heard? ( Actress and former spouse of Johnny Depp )
- (Was) the first president? ( George Washington )
- In the Super Bowl 2022 ( Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals )
Utah-related searches
- Oktoberfest 2022
- Utah Senate race 2022
- Concerts in Utah 2022
- Utah football schedule 2022
- Utah Tech University
Most searched towns/cities in Utah
- Logan
- St. George
- Ogden
- Provo
- Price
