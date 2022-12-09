ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Richardson.

The Naaman Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Richardson High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Naaman Forest High School
Richardson High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Garland High School soccer team will have a game with Berkner High School on December 09, 2022, 17:15:00.

North Garland High School
Berkner High School
December 09, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Coppell High School soccer team will have a game with Marcus High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Newman Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Midlothian High School on December 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
