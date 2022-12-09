ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022

Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Plover native is leaving a legacy helping children

IOWA CITY, IA – Plover’s Karah Kluck is leaving a legacy. Kluck was hired by the Iowa Reading Research Center, shortly after she started studying at the University of Iowa, to get a statewide program offering free assistive technology consultations for families of children with dyslexia and other reading disabilities up and running.
PLOVER, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire

Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
PITTSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
PITTSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Christmas Wonderland opens at Rondele Ranch

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rondele Ranch in Harshaw opened its Christmas Wonderland light show with 20 acres to stroll through and over a million lights. Visitor Angelo Esposito moved to Woodruff from Phoenix last year and enjoys having a white Christmas this year. “You get to pack in a...
HARSHAW, WI
WSAW

Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WSAW

Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking

Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
PITTSVILLE, WI

