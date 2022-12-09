ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one

LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KAGS

SignatureCare Emergency Room to host sensory toy drive for special needs children and elders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders. "Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Calvert Callie

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Calvert Callie, a two-year-old lab mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home. Calvert Callie found her way into adoptive care after being too full of energy for her previous owners to handle. Callie is still a big fluffy ball of fun that loves to run around and will do great around cats and other dogs with a proper introduction. The same thing goes for young adults and adults, but kids and children may find Callie's energy to be a bit too much to handle.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Ballet Brazos conducts 11th Annual Nutcracker show

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In the season of sugar plum fairies and dancing mice, Ballet Brazos will conduct their 11th annual production of The Nutcracker at Rudder Auditorium. This non-profit organization has been dedicated to the encouragement of local talent in the Brazos Valley since 2012 and hopes to continue to inspire performers over the years.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy