COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders. "Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO