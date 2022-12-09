Read full article on original website
Former Executive Director of The 12th Man Foundation, Harry J. Green, has passed away
BRYAN, Texas — Owner of Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers, Chelsea Jones, announced the death of her uncle Harry J. Green on Monday, Dec. 12. Green was a prominent member of the Bryan/College Station community as he helped build the Aggie athletics program into the successful organization it is today.
The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins effort to raise $1.5 million
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins numerous locations across the country in The National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge to raise $1.5 million on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Captain of The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, Timothy Isreal, will be ringing...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
I Heart Bryan is giving local educators support through a Teacher's Closet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's no secret that many challenges have found themselves on the desks of teachers and the teaching industry because of the pandemic. Between a shift to virtual learning, staff shortages and inflation, it's made the profession more challenging for newcomers and veterans alike. Yet I...
City of Bryan: Marca Ewers-Shurtleff holds substantial lead over A.J. Renold
BRYAN, Texas — A spokesperson for the City of Bryan has provided an update on the Single Member District 5 Runoff Election between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold. Here are the Early Voting and Election Day Totals provided by the City of Bryan:. Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 497 votes (70.3%)
The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall That Heals announces the program is bringing it's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Apr. 27 to 30. The replica is a three-quarter scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,...
Hunter Hamrick named new athletic director, head football coach at Rockdale ISD
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD have announced that Hunter Hamrick will be the school's new athletic director and head football coach in their Monday, Dec. 12 board meeting. Hamrick will replace current athletic director Jacob Campsey and will start his new position in January 2023. Previously, Hamrick coached at...
Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one
LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
The city of College Station is working with residents on a redevelopment area plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since College Station adopted its comprehensive planning effort last year, the city has been working on ways to make the area near the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive a more welcoming part of the city. "Between Texas Avenue and University Drive, these are...
Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8
BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6. At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.
SignatureCare Emergency Room to host sensory toy drive for special needs children and elders
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders. "Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.
KAGS Exclusive: Aggie mom creates second cookbook to fund Aggie scholarships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last year, The Best of Aggieland Cookbook raised more than $60,000 in scholarships for students at Texas A&M University. The author has recently completed her second book and is set to distribute them to customers starting on Monday, Dec. 5. Tamar Elkeles, the mother of...
A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
Alfred "Fred" Davis II celebrates 50 years as a licensed attorney in Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Davis & Davis Lawyers is celebrating the 50 years of service and dedication as a licensed attorney from Alfred "Fred" Davis II on Dec. 5. In 2022, the State Bar recognized 900 out of the 125,000 attorneys for being licensed 50 years. Fred graduated from...
Bryan ISD Board of Trustees elects new officers for executive positions
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees announces its newly elected President, Vice President and Secretary for the coming term. Taking over for five-year Board President, Mark McCall, is Dr. Julie Harlin. Dr. Harlin served as the Vice President for three years and has been a member...
College Station featured on "The Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas" list
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trips to Discover includes College Station on it's list of Top 10 Charming Christmas Towns in Texas. College Station can credit Santa's Wonderland for this recognition. Trips to Discover showcases all of the beautiful lights and festivities to do in the Christmas village. At College...
Gr8 Laundry in College Station is providing warmth for those in need this winter
BRYAN, Texas — As November, comes to an end, December wind chills are breezing through the Brazos valley, with one local laundromat looking to give children in need a warm relief. Gr8 Laundry is a wash-and-fold laundromat in College Station that's teaming up with Hope's Locker, an organization that...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Calvert Callie
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Calvert Callie, a two-year-old lab mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home. Calvert Callie found her way into adoptive care after being too full of energy for her previous owners to handle. Callie is still a big fluffy ball of fun that loves to run around and will do great around cats and other dogs with a proper introduction. The same thing goes for young adults and adults, but kids and children may find Callie's energy to be a bit too much to handle.
Ballet Brazos conducts 11th Annual Nutcracker show
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In the season of sugar plum fairies and dancing mice, Ballet Brazos will conduct their 11th annual production of The Nutcracker at Rudder Auditorium. This non-profit organization has been dedicated to the encouragement of local talent in the Brazos Valley since 2012 and hopes to continue to inspire performers over the years.
