Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Finally Gets His Big News
Willis had career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards in his final collegiate season this year.
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
Luke Combs’ concert brings thousands into Oklahoma City, boosting revenue for many local businesses
It’s the biggest weekend downtown Oklahoma City has seen in more than five years with a record-breaking number of people flocking to the city for concerts at the Paycom Center.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
YAHOO!
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
KFOR
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OU engineering professor converts old home into high-tech lab for students
An OU electrical engineering professor has taken a 1940's home and transformed it to to a full-scale research lab.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms expected late tonight, into Tuesday morning
Severe storms are expected in Oklahoma Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There is a low to medium risk for tornadoes and hail could be expected. KOCO 5 meteorologist Damon Lane breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the...
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City residents in the area during Saturday night’s Bricktown shooting say they heard seven gunshots
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in Bricktown that sent two people to the hospital. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Avenue. Police say a group of people got into an argument which led to shots fired.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
okctalk.com
BAD CHX brings more hot chicken to OKC
As of today, OKC has another Nashville hot chicken option, as BAD CHX opens their food truck at NW 36th & Portland. To celebrate the grand opening, they are offering 50% off all menu items on Saturday (today) and will be giving away a Playstation5. BAD CHX has three popular...
News On 6
Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion
Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
“It’s criminal”: Investigation into school swatting calls across OK
School districts across the state were on high alert today after a series of false 911 calls about active shooter threats were made at more than half a dozen schools in several cities, including Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant and Ardmore.
