Oklahoma State

YAHOO!

Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration

Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KLAW 101

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
kswo.com

Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
DUNCAN, OK
okctalk.com

BAD CHX brings more hot chicken to OKC

As of today, OKC has another Nashville hot chicken option, as BAD CHX opens their food truck at NW 36th & Portland. To celebrate the grand opening, they are offering 50% off all menu items on Saturday (today) and will be giving away a Playstation5. BAD CHX has three popular...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion

Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

