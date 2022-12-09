Lobos top football freshman AJ Haulcy enters the transfer portal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — UNM Lobos freshman safety AJ Haulcy announced on his Twitter page Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal. The talented freshman from Missouri City, Texas, is coming off of a week of multiple freshmen All-American honors.
Haulcy was also named to the All-Mountain West Conference second-team defense at the end of the regular season. Haulcy had 87 total tackles as a true freshman, 24 of those tackles came in a game against Fresno State, the most by any player in a game since 2019.
Haulcy also had 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
