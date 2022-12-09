Read full article on original website
WOWK
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
Matthews Jr. knocked down shots when UAB “backed off”
Moments after landing with his leg and knee bent awkwardly underneath him, Emmitt Matthews Jr. grimaced in pain at midcourt. He stayed seated on the hardwood floor for roughly a minute before getting up, still clearly in pain from being unintentionally knocked down just 30 seconds into the game. Matthews...
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
