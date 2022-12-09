Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Miami 87, Indiana 82
Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
SFGate
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5, Donato 2, Willings...
SFGate
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71
Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
SFGate
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
Percentages: FG .494, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Durant 3-6, Irving 3-10, Harris 1-3, Curry 1-6, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, Durant, Harris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Durant 3, Ma.Morris 2, Simmons 2, Sumner 2, Irving, Watanabe). Steals:...
SFGate
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
Timme scores 26 as Gonzaga beats Northern Illinois 88-67
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games. Ben Gregg had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line. Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA. Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.
SFGate
STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus. UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.
Comments / 0