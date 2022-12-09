Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
Coupa’s 77% Buyout Premium Reflects Demand for Spend Management Efficiencies
When Coupa confirmed it was being acquired for $8 billion, spend management industry took note. It wasn’t because it involved private equity firm Thoma Bravo, or that that deal was struck in all cash at $81 shares, but rather, that it marked a 77% premium above Coupa’s closing price on Nov. 22, before media reports of a potential buyout triggered its ascent.
Invisible Payment Solutions Reap Personalized Loyalty Results
A tailored payment experience can make all the difference in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS recently sat down with Sanjay Gupta, EVP of ACI Worldwide’s Biller Segment, to talk about user experience, digital transformation and how strong relationships can lead to better cash flow, particularly during challenging times.
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence for Gambling Payments Regulation
European private equity investor Perwyn has bought VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence. VIXIO, a London-based FinTech that provides data and intelligence to the gambling payments industry, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release that the acquisition will support “the ambitious growth plans of VIXIO’s established management team.”. Perwyn has...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
APIs Help Lean Accounts Payable Departments Do More With Less
Companies must do more with less when it comes to accounts payable. “What I am seeing,” Kenneth Apple, vice president of customer success at Routable, told PYMNTS of the company’s corporate clients, “is that people are being cautious. They’re being financially safe — and making decisions through the lens of, ‘I have a limited number of dollars — and how can I get the most return on those dollars?’”
BigCommerce and Sage Partner on End-to-End Commerce Solution
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has integrated with Sage 100 ERP software. The new partnership will enable B2C and B2B merchants to integrate their online storefronts and their back office, creating an end-to-end commerce solution, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. “BigCommerce is proud to...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Report: Shein Eyes Martketplace Model to Add Product and Attract Customers
Fast fashion firm Shein is reportedly considering the shift to a marketplace-style platform. The firm’s potential move to becoming a marketplace platform would allow other retailers to sell its products alongside Shein’s own branded offerings on the platform, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Dec. 12). “The...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
AvidXChange and Wise Partner on Cross-Border Payments
AvidXchange Holdings has expanded its international payment capabilities through a partnership with Wise Platform. With the partnership, the provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers will gain support for international payment capabilities through its new Cross-Border Payments solution, AvidXchange said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release.
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
FoodTech Firm NotCo Expands AI Offering After $70M Series D1
Plant-based food company NotCo will expand its B2B offerings after raising $70 million. The capital will let other consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, ingredient suppliers and technology providers use NotCo’s artificial intelligence tool Giuseppe “for their own innovation purposes and exponentially accelerate the transformation of the plant-based industry,” the company said in a Monday (Dec. 12) news release.
Thoma Bravo to Buy Coupa Software for $8B
Investment firm Thoma Bravo is buying business spend management firm Coupa Software for $8 billion. The deal, announced Monday (Dec. 12), makes Coupa a privately held company and comes amid what PYMNTS has called an era of greenfield opportunities for business spend management (BSM) companies. “Coupa has created and led...
FTX Bankruptcy CEO Says Record-Keeping Had Been ‘Near-Zero’
The CEO of FTX said the firm’s corporate infrastructure and record-keeping had been “near-zero.”. In prepared testimony that is to be delivered to the House Financial Services Committee, John J. Ray III — who became CEO of FTX on Nov. 11 after the collapse of the crypto exchange and 130 of its affiliated companies — outlined several management practices at the FTX Group that he identified as “unacceptable.”
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0