NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5, Donato 2, Willings...
Mountains of Big Sur record 9 inches of rain, Highway 1 closed

A weak atmospheric river hosed California 's Big Sur coastline down with rain over the weekend, closing a stretch of Highway 1.  On Monday morning, the famous highway hugging Central California's coastline was shut to traffic from just south of Deetjen's Inn to Ragged Point, Caltrans said . Crews are working to clean up debris and rocks from the roadway, and Caltrans is expected to provide an update on Monday. The Big Sur area saw some of the storm's highest rainfall totals. Some peaks in the Santa Lucia Mountains recorded over 9 inches of rain and the town of Big Sur measured 4.48 inches of rain between Friday morning and Monday morning, Roger Gass a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.  Rain chances are expected to quickly diminish on Monday with cool, dry weather forecast through the work week.
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
California One Of 18 States That Reached $5.7 Billion Opioid Settlement With Walgreens

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 17 other attorneys general, announced a $5.7 billion settlement agreement with the pharmacy retailer Walgreens for their alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic. The settlement reached Monday resolves a multistate lawsuit alleging Walgreens fueled and profited from the opioid addiction crisis by dispensing substances...
Woman sues family services over rape, pregnancy at age 11

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother's boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed...
