A weak atmospheric river hosed California 's Big Sur coastline down with rain over the weekend, closing a stretch of Highway 1. On Monday morning, the famous highway hugging Central California's coastline was shut to traffic from just south of Deetjen's Inn to Ragged Point, Caltrans said . Crews are working to clean up debris and rocks from the roadway, and Caltrans is expected to provide an update on Monday. The Big Sur area saw some of the storm's highest rainfall totals. Some peaks in the Santa Lucia Mountains recorded over 9 inches of rain and the town of Big Sur measured 4.48 inches of rain between Friday morning and Monday morning, Roger Gass a forecaster with the National Weather Service said. Rain chances are expected to quickly diminish on Monday with cool, dry weather forecast through the work week.

RAGGED POINT, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO