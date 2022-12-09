Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
SFGate
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5, Donato 2, Willings...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Mountains of Big Sur record 9 inches of rain, Highway 1 closed
A weak atmospheric river hosed California 's Big Sur coastline down with rain over the weekend, closing a stretch of Highway 1. On Monday morning, the famous highway hugging Central California's coastline was shut to traffic from just south of Deetjen's Inn to Ragged Point, Caltrans said . Crews are working to clean up debris and rocks from the roadway, and Caltrans is expected to provide an update on Monday. The Big Sur area saw some of the storm's highest rainfall totals. Some peaks in the Santa Lucia Mountains recorded over 9 inches of rain and the town of Big Sur measured 4.48 inches of rain between Friday morning and Monday morning, Roger Gass a forecaster with the National Weather Service said. Rain chances are expected to quickly diminish on Monday with cool, dry weather forecast through the work week.
SFGate
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
SFGate
California One Of 18 States That Reached $5.7 Billion Opioid Settlement With Walgreens
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 17 other attorneys general, announced a $5.7 billion settlement agreement with the pharmacy retailer Walgreens for their alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic. The settlement reached Monday resolves a multistate lawsuit alleging Walgreens fueled and profited from the opioid addiction crisis by dispensing substances...
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
SFGate
Woman sues family services over rape, pregnancy at age 11
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother's boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed...
Inside the abandoned yacht club of the Salton Sea
Despite dire warnings, the rich continued to bask in their strange artificial retreat - until they couldn't.
Comments / 0