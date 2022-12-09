Read full article on original website
Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation MeetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Four takeaways: Trevor Lawrence shows again why he’s a franchise-changing QB
The Jaguars ended a nine-year losing streak in Nashville with a 36-22 win over the Titans. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:. The Titans jumped out to a 14-7 lead and it looked like it would be the same kind of story that we’ve seen for years in the Music City. Derrick Henry runs over the Jaguars, the defense can’t stop Tennessee and it winds up with another L for Jacksonville. Instead, the Jaguars made plays on defense and outscored the Titans 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead to halftime. They never looked back. The Jaguars turned four Titans turnovers into 20 points. That is particularly notable because the Titans have been among the best in the NFL at not turning the ball over.
GameDay Live: Jaguars will try an end Nashville blues against Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from their worst performance of the season. The Jaguars (4-8) visit the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a place they haven’t won at since 2013. Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.
News4JAGs predictions: Losing streak in Nashville bound to continue for Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars turned in their worst performance of the season last week in a blowout loss to the Lions. A trip to rival Tennessee is up next. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game. Justin Barney. Season record: 2-10. After last week’s debacle,...
Team Purdy sticks together
49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy credits his tightknit family for always being behind him, and making him believe he can do anything. Purdy talked about his family’s belief after Brock led the 49ers to a 35-7 win over Brady’s Bucs. Purdy became the first QB to top the legend when making his first NFL start.
Jaguars march to their own tune in Music City, crush Titans
Nashville nightmare no more. The Jaguars are right back in the AFC South conversation. Trevor Lawrence and a feisty Jaguars defense went into Nashville and did something that hadn’t been done there since 2013. A sterling game from Lawrence and his receivers and a forceful game by an oft-maligned defense delivered a 36-22 beatdown of the Titans on Sunday.
🔒How ‘bout seeing them Cowboys (and Jaguars)?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Help keep the Jaguars’ momentum going by cheering on the team from their sideline when the Dallas Cowboys come to town on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Jags got a big win against the Tennessee Titans to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and bring big-name stars like quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekial Elliott and linebacker Micah Parsons.
Providence wins Fortegra Invitational for third time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Providence Stallions have competed in three of the five Fortegra Invitational high school basketball tournaments. They’ve never lost a game in the event. Saturday, they handled the defending champions, previously undefeated Nease 59-40 to take home the championship. “I like the fact that we’re...
WATCH: Camden Co. vs. Raines in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Camden County Wildcats take on the Raines Vikings in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
