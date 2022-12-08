ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love

When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas

I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
KILGORE, TX
Mix 93.1

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?

After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

This Tyler, Texas Home Looks Comfortable and Luxurious

It’s always fun to look at real estate listings especially ones that are in our backyard such as this beautiful home in Tyler, Texas. This really is one of the most beautiful homes I have ever seen pictures of in East Texas. The reason it’s not one of the most expensive homes in the area is only because it doesn’t come with hundreds of acres of land. Other than not having a gigantic piece of land I think you’re going to love this property in Tyler, TX too.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?

First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy