Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love
When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
Longview, Texas Police Create Big Smiles With Blue Santa Program
There is no doubt about it, we have some amazing law enforcement officers here in East Texas that truly go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of our friends and neighbors. Recently the Longview, Texas Police Department pushed forward with another year of their Blue Santa program.
KLTV
East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out. Cornbread, beans and Christmas toys: the Sit ‘em Down Cowboy Church of Big Sandy is...
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
The 20 Best Places to Host Holiday Parties Near Tyler, TX? Locals Chime in
The question was posed: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" This is the season for merriment--and especially after last year many Tyler, Texas people are looking forward to a season of Christmas and holiday get-togethers. Whether you're planning...
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas
I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
Unique Answers When People Ask, ‘What Is There to do in Tyler, TX’?
Some people love living in East Texas and others not so much, which is typical for any area. But that was definitely on display when someone posted on a Tyler, Texas social media site about what there is to do in Tyler, Texas. The question was asked by a guy...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?
After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
New 69 Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Silly
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
This Tyler, Texas Home Looks Comfortable and Luxurious
It’s always fun to look at real estate listings especially ones that are in our backyard such as this beautiful home in Tyler, Texas. This really is one of the most beautiful homes I have ever seen pictures of in East Texas. The reason it’s not one of the most expensive homes in the area is only because it doesn’t come with hundreds of acres of land. Other than not having a gigantic piece of land I think you’re going to love this property in Tyler, TX too.
The Surprising ’22 Google Trend That East Texas Shares with Juneau, Alaska
Looking for a place to eat squid in Tyler, TX? Google it. Need a ridiculously sized window replaced in Longview? Google it. Wondering where you can find a center armrest for your '72 Corvette Stingray in Henderson? Google it. It's become commonplace, when you need something just Google it. And...
Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice
Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX. Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after...
Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?
First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
