WIBW
Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
WIBW
Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
WIBW
NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.
WIBW
Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday. But, they had to keep...
WIBW
Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough. First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service. Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will...
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
WIBW
Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
KVOE
Bingo returns, fundraising efforts continue for Senior Center
Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
WIBW
Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka. Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9. The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.
WIBW
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County. KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December. Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has...
WIBW
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
lawrencekstimes.com
City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 10 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
WIBW
KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project in Wabaunsee Co. will soon begin. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will oversee a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. in Wabaunsee Co. which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, weather allowing. KDOT indicated that the bridge spans...
WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
