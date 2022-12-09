Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO