Los Angeles County, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again

With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mask Mandate Looms in LA County, Pasadena Not Seeing Similar Increase in Hospitalizations, Deaths

Los Angeles County moved into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category Thursday, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. Pasadena, which operates its own public health department, is monitoring increased but not ‘high’ category...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WebMD

Indoor Masking Recommended in NYC and L.A. County

Dec 10, 2022 -- Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles County are again urging face masking in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor situations as the number of COVID-19 and flu cases increase. NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Friday recommended but did not mandate indoor masking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kazu.org

Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages

Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a "tripledemic" by some health experts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Karen Bass Sworn In As New Mayor Of Los Angeles

Former Congresswoman Karen Bass was sworn in as Mayor of Los Angeles during the weekend, becoming the first woman and second African-American to hold the position in the city’s history, and replacing former Mayor Eric Garcetti. Born in Los Angeles in 1953, Bass began her career by volunteering for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Pre-application forms available for Palmdale rental assistance up to $10K

PALMDALE – Palmdale residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 can enter a lottery for rental assistance of up to $10,000, officials announced Monday. “An Emergency Rental Assistance (COVID) Program will offer Palmdale renters a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to help individuals and families impacted and unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic due to job loss, layoff, or reduction in hours or pay,” city officials said in a news release.
PALMDALE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide

LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

