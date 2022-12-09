Read full article on original website
CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
Concerns are growing nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic.
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issues emergency declaration for homelessness
In her first move as mayor, Karen Bass issued a state of emergency declaration for homelessness, according to a news release. Bass first announced that she would issue an emergency order during her inauguration on Sunday. “When life is this hard for some Angelenos, it affects all Angelenos. That is why tomorrow morning, I will […]
Bacteria advisory issued for Los Angeles County beaches following recent storms
Los Angeles County officials are warning residents to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The ocean quality rain advisory was issued Monday for all L.A. County beaches and will stay in effect until Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public […]
coloradoboulevard.net
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
pasadenanow.com
Mask Mandate Looms in LA County, Pasadena Not Seeing Similar Increase in Hospitalizations, Deaths
Los Angeles County moved into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category Thursday, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. Pasadena, which operates its own public health department, is monitoring increased but not ‘high’ category...
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
WebMD
Indoor Masking Recommended in NYC and L.A. County
Dec 10, 2022 -- Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles County are again urging face masking in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor situations as the number of COVID-19 and flu cases increase. NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Friday recommended but did not mandate indoor masking.
davisvanguard.org
LA County District Attorney and Department of Public Health Director Announce Collaboration to Fight Fentanyl Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has joined with LA Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to create a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón said he is “proud to announce that we...
2urbangirls.com
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
kazu.org
Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages
Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a "tripledemic" by some health experts.
californiaglobe.com
Karen Bass Sworn In As New Mayor Of Los Angeles
Former Congresswoman Karen Bass was sworn in as Mayor of Los Angeles during the weekend, becoming the first woman and second African-American to hold the position in the city’s history, and replacing former Mayor Eric Garcetti. Born in Los Angeles in 1953, Bass began her career by volunteering for...
theavtimes.com
Pre-application forms available for Palmdale rental assistance up to $10K
PALMDALE – Palmdale residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 can enter a lottery for rental assistance of up to $10,000, officials announced Monday. “An Emergency Rental Assistance (COVID) Program will offer Palmdale renters a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to help individuals and families impacted and unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic due to job loss, layoff, or reduction in hours or pay,” city officials said in a news release.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
SFGate
Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide
LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
Average LA County gasoline price drops for 30th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.672, its lowest amount since Jan. 31. The average gasoline price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
