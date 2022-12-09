Read full article on original website
Related
Accused Delphi Killer 'Is Not the Only Actor Involved in This,' Says Prosecutor
Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...
Police Officer and His Wife Adopt Girl Who Was Dropped Off at an Indiana Baby Box When She Was 1 Day Old
"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old. Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to...
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Fox 59
12 scams on the BBB's naughty list for 2022
The BBB released the top 12 scams of Christmas that are likely to catch consumers and donors off guard this year. https://fox59.com/news/consumer-reports/12-scams-on-the-bbbs-naughty-list-for-2022/. 12 scams on the BBB’s naughty list for 2022. The BBB released the top 12 scams of Christmas that are likely to catch consumers and donors off...
WTHR
Suspect not hit as IMPD officer fires shot during chase
IMPD officers made a traffic stop and one of the people in the car took off running, and that is when an officer fired shots. The suspect was not hit.
'It is extremely excessive': Takeoff's alleged murderer wants bond lowered, attorney says
The defense team for the man accused of killing Takeoff is fighting back, saying his $2 million bond is "excessive" and they plan to request for it to be lowered.
Antique railing worth about $20,000 stolen outside City Hall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows a man the Philadelphia Police Department claims stole an antique railing from outside of City Hall. The brazen theft happened early in the morning last Thursday.To hear it explained, you almost stop in your tracks: someone did what?"Who comes up with that idea?" Cailyn Schmidt of Manayunk said. "What do you think they're going to do with it?"That's probably your next thought as well.According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the antique brass railing, which was cut and stolen, is worth between $15,000 and $20,000.Mayor Jim Kenney says he's not surprised because he's seen thefts...
Comments / 1