PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows a man the Philadelphia Police Department claims stole an antique railing from outside of City Hall. The brazen theft happened early in the morning last Thursday.To hear it explained, you almost stop in your tracks: someone did what?"Who comes up with that idea?" Cailyn Schmidt of Manayunk said. "What do you think they're going to do with it?"That's probably your next thought as well.According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the antique brass railing, which was cut and stolen, is worth between $15,000 and $20,000.Mayor Jim Kenney says he's not surprised because he's seen thefts...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO