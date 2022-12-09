Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
Could Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten be charting a path to a coaching career in the NFL?
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Cowboys 'Prove-It' Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
Would Odell Beckham Jr. sign a "prove-it'' deal with the Dallas Cowboys?
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni did something after the win that he almost never does
The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in their first divisional matchup of the season. There are a ton of people that thought the game would be somewhat close, but Philadelphia put that to bed. The Eagles were able to win by way of a balanced attack. The...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update
The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
Dallas Cowboys add veteran WR but not the one you think: Sign T.Y. Hilton to 1-yr deal
After pursuing Odell Beckham for months, the Cowboys turn to veteran T.Y. Hilton to bolster their receiver corps.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
NBC Sports
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit
The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprains; 49ers expect him back in regular season
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, the team initially said he was questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out with an ankle injury. The ankle was the focus of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s postgame comments about Samuel, but it turns out that...
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Beckham's driver claims he's made a decision. Plus the salary cap reason why OBJ is probably hoping to join a team for the playoffs instead of what's left of the season.
Comments / 2