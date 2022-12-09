ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”

After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprains; 49ers expect him back in regular season

When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, the team initially said he was questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out with an ankle injury. The ankle was the focus of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s postgame comments about Samuel, but it turns out that...

