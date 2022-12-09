Read full article on original website
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
WMUR.com
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
WMUR.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Beginning just before 10 a.m., threats were made to multiple schools in several New Hampshire communities, including Concord, Claremont,...
WMUR.com
NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
WCVB
Family of New Hampshire woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash creates scholarship fund
ROCHESTER, N.H. — It's been just over two weeks since 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli, of New Hampshire, was killed in a rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, early Thanksgiving Day morning, but her family says her loss still feels raw as ever. "She just lit up every room she...
WMUR.com
Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners
DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as light snow blankets part of state
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Monday morning as the state dealt with a bout of mostly light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
thepulseofnh.com
Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October
Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
WMUR.com
Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire
RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters raise funds for Ukrainian refugees at Christmas celebration in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.H. — It's been nine months since the Russian forces invaded Ukraine and now communities in New Hampshire are looking for new ways to support the country. A Christmas celebration was an opportunity to celebrate the holiday as people in the war-torn country might be unable to this year.
