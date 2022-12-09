ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
WMUR.com

When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans

CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
WMUR.com

Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com

Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
WMUR.com

NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
WMUR.com

Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners

DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
thepulseofnh.com

Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October

Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
