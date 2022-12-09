ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Doctors urge Oregonians to put the mask back on when indoors

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQH20_0jcZDUns00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With cases of RSV and the flu forcing hospitals into crisis mode, local physicians and state officials are encouraging the public to put the mask back on when indoors.

“Anytime you have to go to an indoor crowded area during this surge, if you and your child can wear a mask, that will help protect the [health care] resources,” said Wendy Hasson, the medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel. “Now is not the time to go to crowded indoor places like indoor birthday parties, play places, restaurants, grocery stores… Anything you can do to keep your child out of a crowded indoor area will help.”

Hasson and three other physicians joined state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger Thursday for Oregon Health Authority’s monthly COVID-19 media briefing, which focused on the strain being put on hospitals due to respiratory illnesses.

Health care workers: Gov. Brown’s new executive order is too little, too late

Sidelinger called the situation in Oregon hospitals “extremely serious.”

“Today, more hospitals are reaching a point of crisis in their adult bed capacity just as our pediatric hospitals moved to crisis care standards in the past two weeks,” he said. “The combination of surging flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity, which never happened during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.”

Sidelinger also strongly encouraged Oregonians to put their masks back on when they are in a crowded indoor space.

“We know what works to keep our families and our neighbors safe. Wear a mask when you’re in crowded indoor places this winter and stay up to date on your vaccinations,” Sidelinger said. “Masks work. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians wore masks at higher rates than people did in most other states. Oregon had one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the nation. Our hospitals were never overwhelmed. And we saved more than 5,000 lives.”

Matthias Merkel, a senior associate chief medical officer at OHSU, echoed those same sentiments.

“Definitely wear a mask if you go in public places,” he said. “Definitely get all your vaccines to really minimize the risk that you are the next patient in one of our totally full emergency rooms, waiting for the next ICU bed to be made available for you.”

OHA media briefing on Youtube

The entire media briefing is available to watch on the OHA YouTube, find it by following the link above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 191

Clinton@Matlock
3d ago

How about no. I will not wear my mask indoors. I will not get vaccinated and I will not get boosted. How about you stay home and wear your masks like good little sheep.

Reply(5)
124
Danelly B
3d ago

to those who agree with the mask.. please tell me you are changing them every hour or so and washing those filthy cloth ones 😬 otherwise you are just festering in your own stew

Reply(9)
34
thinkforyourself
3d ago

I recall our hospitals being very overwhelmed during the pandemic and hospitals having to set up tents outside and nurses were quitting in droves because of burnout. Yet the article says that never happened. Does my memory fail me, or is this typical bureaucratic short term memory and hope all the sheep don’t stop and think for themselves?

Reply(7)
31
Related
opb.org

Awash in illegal cannabis, Oregon looks at toughening laws

In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational cannabis after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments. But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH...
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State Hospital reports COVID, flu outbreaks

Three units at the Oregon State Hospital are under “medical isolation” due to outbreaks of COVID-19 and influenza. Amber Shoebridge, a spokesperson for the state psychiatric facility, said two of the units are shut down for coronavirus outbreaks, and another because of the flu. She said the isolation protocols go into effect when there are at least two patients on a unit with a virus. It was not immediately clear how many patients are ill.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon

F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy