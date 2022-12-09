Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Shared Rare Photos of Her Kids During Their ‘Great-ful’ Thanksgiving Weekend
Kate Hudson spent the long Thanksgiving weekend with relatives, and she took to Instagram to share a highlight reel of snaps from the fun family days. “Well this was one great-ful weekend,” Kate punnily captioned the set of 10 images. It looked like a fun time, indeed. The grown-ups, including Kate’s fiancé Danny Fujikawa, her brother Oliver Hudson, and her sister-in-law Erinn Hudson, had many opportunities to let off steam between afternoons laying out in the sun — and wearing plush, silly turkey hats around indoors. There were cuddles between Kate and her youngest child, Rani, and her oldest, Ryder. Rani also...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
That Time Bruce Springsteen Silenced The Room At Tom Hanks' Party And Arnold Schwarzenegger Broke It With A Crack Aimed At Maria Shriver
What I wouldn't have given to be a fly on the wall at this Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson party that Bruce Springsteen and Arnold Schwarzenegger attended.
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71, starred with John Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking and two sequels Kirstie Alley said before her death that John Travolta was the love of her life. The actress, who died at age 71 on Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, starred alongside Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking, plus two sequels: Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993). And back in 2018, during her time on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., she revealed that she thought she "kissed Travolta" — and...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Why Jennifer Aniston Forgave Her Mom Following Their Estrangement
Jennifer Aniston didn't have the easiest childhood. She reflects on
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
Giada De Laurentiis And Her Family Take On The Old-School Pepsi Challenge
Ah, Coke vs. Pepsi, the age-old battle. Whether you are in a restaurant or on an airplane, most of the time, establishments will only offer one or the other. And while you might have a preference between the two, many people can't really tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.
Sunny Anderson Is Behind The Bobby Flay 75th Birthday Prank
Have you ever had the pleasure of working with one of your friends? Whether you're slinging burgers at McDonald's, or pushing papers at an ad agency, working with a buddy always makes the experience more fun. So when your job is already fun — think, Food Network superstar — then working with friends is that much more awesome. It's evident when you see the chemistry between the stars on shows like "The Kitchen" and "Beat Bobby Flay," but where this camaraderie really shines through is on social media.
Julia Roberts Stans George Clooney In a Dress Covered With His Face
Julia Roberts is officially the president of the George Clooney Fan Club. On Sunday night, the actress solidified herself as Clooney's number one fan while attending the Kennedy Center Honors, where he was being recognized by the NYC performing arts institution alongside musicians Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer-conductor Tania León and U2. But how exactly? Obviously by wearing a dress covered in photos of his dreamboat face.
TikTok Is In Shock After Paul Hollywood Was In A 'Normal' Kitchen Judging A Tart
One of the things we love about social media is the ability to see celebrities in their natural habitat. Or even unnatural habitats that just aren't the ones we're used to seeing them in, as is the case of a recent TikTok showing "The Great British Bake Off" judge Paul Hollywood critiquing a baked good in an ordinary kitchen — which some fans mistook for his home. As the very visible recording equipment in the video heavily alludes to, this video was taken as part of a recent appearance on the podcast "Table Manners."
The Single Voice Behind Chili's Ribs And Goldfish Cracker Jingles
Not every ad you see is going to be a memorable one. According to Red Crow Marketing, the average American is exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads a day, whether that's from TV, radio, social media or from the clothes you wear and the foods you eat. However, we notice less than 100 of them — the ones with the right aspects to catch our attention. Per Search Engine Journal, jingles are one of the marketing tools that have been proven to work. "Jingles still work for the same reason they worked in the past," Victoria University's associate professor of marketing Michal Strahilevitz said. "Be it a jingle or a pop song, if you play a catchy tune with cute lyrics over and over again, people remember it."
